University of Michigan Health-West discusses the importance of detecting testicular cancer early

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of FOX 17.

It's estimated that nearly 10,000 men will be diagnosed with testicular cancer this year. While that diagnosis can be daunting, the survival rate for testicular cancer is high when detected early.

April is Testicular Cancer Awareness Month, so Dr Peter Van Veidhuizen from the University of Michigan Health-West shares important information on how to detect testicular cancer, and ways to prevent it.

Testicles, or testes, are essential components of the male reproductive system, typically the size of a golf ball, and housed in the scrotum below the penis. Their primary functions include producing testosterone, a vital male hormone, and generating sperm, which are necessary for fertilizing a female egg to initiate pregnancy.

Testicular cancer arises from various cell types within the testicles, each capable of developing into different cancer types. The prognosis and treatment depend on the cancer cell type, which is determined through microscopic examination of the cancer cells.

Testicular cancer is relatively rare but is the most common cancer in young men aged 15-44. It has a high survival rate, exceeding 95% when detected early. Symptoms might include lumps or swelling in the testicles, with a recommendation for regular self-examinations to aid early detection.

Regular self-examinations of the testicles are crucial for early detection of testicular cancer. Men are advised to perform these examinations monthly, ideally after a warm shower when the scrotum is relaxed. By feeling for any unusual lumps, changes in size, shape, or consistency, or any new discomfort, men can identify potential abnormalities early, significantly increasing the likelihood of successful treatment.

Testicular cancer treatment is available through the Cancer Network of West Michigan, a collaboration with Trinity Health Grand Rapids and Muskegon, UM Health-West, and Michigan Medicine. The Network unites over 20 specialists and subspecialists who provide advanced, personalized cancer care and access to the latest in medical research, innovative treatments, and clinical trials.

