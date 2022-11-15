University of Michigan Health-West DAX AI Technology allows doctors to engage more with patients

The University of Michigan Health-West is using an artificial intelligence documentation program to assist doctors during medical visits and enhance the engagement doctors provide for patients.

Dr. Matthew Boutell, a Family Practice Physician at University of Michigan Health-West, explains how the program works, and how it's been helping doctors create meaningful engagement with their patients.

The AI-powered Nuance Dragon Ambient eXperience is an ambient clinical intelligence solution that captures and contextualizes every word of the patient encounter and automatically creates clinical documentation.

University of Michigan Health-West is the first system in the state to use automated documentation in the exam room, allowing health providers to focus on the patient rather than the computer.

After a year of using Nuance DAX, University of Michigan Health-West sees a decrease in time to document information per patient, allowing the doctor to focus on the patient.

In addition to helping providers stay on schedule and spend more time with patients, the system improves the accuracy and thoroughness of documentation because providers don’t have to divide their attention between patient and computer.

To learn more, visit uofmhealthwest.org.

This segment is sponsored by University of Michigan Health-West.