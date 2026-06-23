Unity Theatre Company presents "Annie"

Jack Austin is a Battle Creek native who grew up in the local theater scene, later pursuing performing as a career that includes a recent appearance on "The Voice". Jack has returned the favor to his roots by starting a local theater camp in partnership with Kellogg Community College every summer for the past four years.

Jack's theater company, Unity Theatre Company, is exactly that - nurturing an inclusive, unifying performing arts environment for children of all skill levels, building confidence and community to their lives. The company is presenting "Annie" at the Binda Performing Arts Center from June 26 through June 28.

Performances run at 7 P.M. Friday and Saturday, with matinee performances at 2 P.M. on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online.

Jack sat down with Todd to talk about the camps and how kids can get involved in future productions.

Visit unity-theatre.com for more information and to purchase tickets.

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