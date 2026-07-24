Unity Christian Music Festival returning to Muskegon lakeshore

Alive on the Lakeshore has been organizing the Unity Christian Music Festival for over 25 years, bringing family-friendly entertainment to Muskegon while supporting local nonprofits and ministries. This year's event returns to Heritage Landing Park from August 5 through 8.

An estimated 50,000+ people are set to attend the festival, which will feature 20 Christian artists including Crowder and For King and Country. A kid's area will also be available, as well as food and beverage vendors that include the Meijer Food Tent.

The festival runs from 4 P.M. to 11 P.M. Wednesday evening, then 1 to 11 P.M. from Thursday through Saturday.

One day and full weekend passes are available beginning at $65 for a one day pass or $110 for a three-day pass before a price increase beginning August 5.

Director of Partnerships for Alive on the Lakeshore Chris Vallette spoke with Todd about the festival's growth and what's in store for this year.

Visit unitymusicfestival.com for more information and to purchase tickets.

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