United Way's Stuff The Bus campaign returns for back-to-school season prep

In West Michigan, nearly a third of residents are struggling to meet their basic needs. With back-to-school season approaching, that leaves many having to face the difficult decision of paying for food, groceries, or other expenses, or go without school supplies for the year.

Heart of West Michigan United Way is aiming to alleviate that stress by hosting their "Stuff The Bus" campaign, ensuring that all children in West Michigan have the necessary supplies, leaving them prepared and ready to learn when they return to school.

A variety of school supplies are needed, including backpacks, writing utensils, art supplies, notebooks, calculators, and more. Up to 60 schools across Allegan, Kent, and Ottawa Counties will receive donations, which also alleviates the burdon on teachers, who are often left paying for their own classroom supplies.

The drive runs through August 4, where supply drop-offs can be made in-person at any Fifth Third Bank branch in Allegan, Kent, and Ottawa Counties. Financial contributions towards supplies is also accepted, helping to fill a school bus with supplies. This year's financial goal is $40,000.

HWMUW Director of Events and Public Relations, Maribeth Groen, returned to the Morning Mix to discuss this year's initiative.

Visit hwmuw.org/stuff-the-bus for more information including a donation list and drop-of site list, or to financially donate online.

