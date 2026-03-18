United Way of the Lakeshore Day of Caring returns for spring volunteering

United Way of the Lakeshore is part of the greater United Way organization, helping local communities thrive to fit their unique needs through local resources and volunteers. The Lakeshore serves Muskegon, Newaygo, and Oceana Counties.

The annual Day of Caring is returning Friday, April 24 from 8 A.M. to 4 P.M. at Muskegon Community College to begin, with locations across Muskegon County participating for the remainder of the day. The event brings volunteers from all backgrounds, including community members, workplaces, school groups, service organizations, United Way volunteers, and more to collaborate on different projects to benefit Muskegon County. This year's Day of Caring is special for Muskegon County as well, as it celebrates Muskegon Community College's 100th anniversary.

The day will begin with a community pancake breakfast and welcoming words from event sponsors and members of United Way and MCC. From there, groups will disperse to different projects across the county, which include supporting local non-profits, beautifying parks and community spaces, organization projects, and more. Teams will not be able to choose their projects ahead of registration and are fitted to each individual and group ability to ensure the safety and success of the project's outcome. Project hosts will provide materials to volunteers.

Community Engagement Coordinator for United Way of the Lakeshore Sara Sherwood and Director of Development of The Foundation for Muskegon Community College Richard McPherson visited the Morning Mix to share more about the event.

Visit unitedwaylakeshore.org for more information and to register for the Day of Caring.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok