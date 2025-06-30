United Methodist Community House to open adult community center

United Methodist Community House, or UMCH, was founded in 1902 in Grand Rapids. Focused on serving children, families, and older adults, they offer a variety of community programs across all age groups. UMCH is opening an older adult community center on July 14, a first for the City of Grand Rapids.

The facility is to be a place for active and aging adults who want to amplify their quality of life surrounded by community and activities. The facility will provide social interaction, meals, and support services while ensuring that independent living is maintained.

The grand opening event is a their location on 900 S. Division Avenue in Grand Rapids on July 14 lasting from 8 A.M. to 6 P.M. It is free to attend.

In coordinance with the grand opening, UMCH will launch a new membership model for those interested in accessing the facility and opportunities that are a part of it.

UMCH director of development Denavvia K. Mojet and UMCH CEO Carla Moore visited the Morning Mix to talk about the benefits this new facility will provide to the community.

Visit umchouse.gr.org for more information on events and programs.

