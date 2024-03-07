Ultimate Sports Show takes over DeVos Place March 7-10

Those who love to get out and enjoy Pure Michigan are familiar with sporting goods. From fishing to hunting to rock climbing and more, there's plenty to do! There's one spot this weekend where people can find all the gear for these activities, The Ultimate Sport Show.

From March 7-10, DeVos Place will be filled with over four acres of fishing and hunting gear, outdoor travel, fishing boats, seminars, displays, and so much more.

The show will feature many exciting displays and events:



A 110,000-gallon lake— inside DeVos Place— big enough for fishermen to conduct seminars from their bass and walleye boats catching fish.

Timberworks Lumberjack Show Performing daily on Lake Ultimate!

Watch fish react to different lures at the HAWG THROUGH semi-trailer aquarium.

Archery & Crossbow Range

Then on the five seminar stages, there will be tips and tricks on hunting and fishing throughout the weekend.

Tickets cost $12 for adults, $5 for children 6-14, and free for kids under 5.

Go to UltimateSportShow.com for details, schedules, and advance tickets.