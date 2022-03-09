Ultimate Sports Show coming to DeVos Place on March 10-13

For anyone who loves the great outdoors, fishing, hunting, and travel, it's all waiting at the Ultimate Sport Show at DeVos Place on March 10-13.

The sports show will feature over an acre of fishing and hunting gear, outdoor travel, fishing boats, seminars, displays, and other outdoor features.

Other activities and show displays include the Timberworks Lumberjack Show, an 1100-gallon Lake Ultimate with seminars & demos from aboard the boats, Hawg Trough – a semi-trailer aquarium used for fishing demos, trout pond, rock climbing wall, archery & crossbow range, antique lures display, and the world-famous Woodland Woodcarvers Display.

There will also be five seminar stages where professionals will be sharing tips and tricks for hunting and fishing.

The 77th Annual Ultimate Sport Show will take place on the following dates and times:

Thursday, March 10: 1 – 9 p.m.

Friday, March 11: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday, March 12: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sunday, March 13: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

To purchase tickets and to learn more, visit UltimateSportShow.com.