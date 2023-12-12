U of M Health-West Wound Healing Center assists patients in healing from chronic wounds

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of FOX 17.

Dealing with a chronic wound is not something that should be done alone. At the UM Health-West Wound Healing Center, physicians, nurses, technicians, and staff specialize in wound healing to help patients in their recovery.

Joreine Landoy, a registered nurse at the University of Michigan Health-West, talks about the holistic approach to healing at the Wound Healing Center and the types of treatments they offer.

Upon referral to the Wound Healing Center, each patient receives a full diagnostic examination, so medical staff can fully assess the wound and its underlying problems. An individualized therapy program is then provided.

The center provides extensive services from wound debridement, diabetes education, infectious disease management, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, lab evaluation, nutritional management, occupational therapy, pain management, and physical therapy.

When traditional healing methods fall short, experts employ the most advanced therapies to aid the healing process. UM Health-West's focus is on restoring comfort and health using treatments tailored to the individual needs of each patient.

UM Health-West distinguishes itself by offering hyperbaric oxygen therapy. This advanced treatment involves breathing 100% oxygen in a pressurized chamber, aiding in wound healing and combatting specific infections. The therapy is beneficial for various conditions, including crush injuries, gangrene, osteomyelitis, and diabetic wounds.

Located in the UM Health-West Professional Building, the Wound Healing Center is attached to UM Health-West Hospital in Wyoming.

