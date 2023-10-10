U of M Health West Grand Rapids Marathon Celebrates 20th Year

University of Michigan Health- West Grand Rapids Marathon is hosting its 20th running event, inviting athletes to push themselves to their limits as they run through the city.

Thousands of runners from across the United States come to participate in this event. The race features a marathon, half marathon, marathon relay, kids marathon, as well as the Run Thru the Rapids 5K and 10K runs.

The University of Michigan Health-West Grand Rapids Marathon, the Foster Swift Half Marathon, and the Pepsi Zero Sugar Marathon Relay take place on Sunday, October 15 at the David D. Hunting YMCA in Grand Rapids.

Learn more and register at grandrapidsmarathon.com.