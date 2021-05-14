Watch
Two new exhibits opening at Grand Rapids Public Museum this month

Amazing Pollinators & POPnology
GRPM reveals two new exhibits coming this month
Posted at 10:49 AM, May 14, 2021
The Grand Rapids Public Museum reveals two new exhibits opening this month: Amazing Pollinators and POPnology.

Amazing Pollinators, opening on May 15, features a playable maze filled with hundreds of beautiful interactive flowers spread across nine environments pollinator creatures would be found. In the maze, guests can take on up to 48 survival missions from eight different pollinator groups, putting themselves in the shoes of these hard-working animals to learn about the pollinating process.

Amazing Pollinators is included with general admission tickets to the Museum.

Then the following week on May 22, POPnology will open. POPnology is the combination of pop culture and technology, showcasing how science fiction has become science fact. Pieces in the exhibit will include iconic replicas of the Delorean time machine, androids and extraterrestrials from far-away galaxies, and more.

Tickets to POPnology much be purchased outside of general admission.

To purchase tickets for these exhibits or to learn more, visit grpm.org or call (616)-929-1700.

