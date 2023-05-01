TV character Wimee the Robot featured in new book series from Zonderkidz

Wimee the Robot will soon appear in a new book series. Zonderkidz has announced an upcoming series of books based on the character from the PBS television series Wimee’s Words.

The first book in the series will be Wimee Creates with Vehicles and Colors. The book was written by Stephanie Kammeraad and illustrated by Mattia Cerato. Kammeraad is a co-producer and writer for Wimee’s Words. The book is scheduled to be published on July 18. The book is currently available to pre-order.

The current book deal with Zonderkidz/HarperCollins is for Wimee to appear in three books. Future titles in the series will be announced later this year.

Wimee’s Words was created by Michael Hyacinthe and Kevin Kammeraad. Kammeraad is also the lead puppeteer on the show. The series is produced in Grand Rapids.

Kevin, Stephanie and Wimee joined the Morning Mix to talk about what it likes to have additional resources, like these books, available for kids.

More information on Wimee, and the creators can be found at https://wimee.tv

