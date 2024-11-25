Turning Pointe School of Dance presents: "The Promise of Jesus"

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

For 25 years, Turning Pointe School of Dance has been more than just a dance studio, it's been a pillar of faith and artistry in the Holland Community. In celebration of this milestone and the holiday season, the company is presenting "The Promise of Jesus," a telling of the Christmas story using scripture, music, ballet, and contemporary dance.

Performed by the TPSD Ensemble and Pre-Ensemble dancers, "The Promise of Jesus" brings the audience into a deep experience of the Incarnation and the true beauty of Christmas.

Performances will take place on the following dates and times:



December 6 at 7 p.m.

December 7 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

December 13 at 7 p.m.

December 14 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

All performances will take place at the Knickerbocker Theater in Downtown Holland. Tickets range from $19-$24, and are available at the Hope College box office or online at tickets.hope.edu.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok