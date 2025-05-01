Tulip Time Festival featured in new novel, "Murder at Tulip Time"

Myron J Kukla has been writing since high school. After graduating from Kent State University with a journalism degree, Kukla worked in print media including contract reporting for the Grand Rapids Press and Lakeshore Press in Holland. During his tenure in journalism, city council meetings during Holland's Tulip Time Festival allowed for a little bit of daydreaming and curiosity: what if a body was found after being buried in a tulip garden?

The fourth novel of his published, Myron visited the Morning Mix to talk about his newest release, Murder at Tulip Time . The book is available to purchase at Barnes and Noble, Amazon, and Readers World Books in Holland.

"Tiptoe through the tulips carefully in this light-hearted murder mystery. The annual festival in Holland, MI, is interrupted by a body among the blooms. A reporter for the local newspaper uncovers a surprisingly complex tale of black tulips, Native American property rights, and someone willing to do anything to protect this precious town. Great choice for first time visitors to the festival as well as those who think they've seen it all." Sue Merrell, author of the Jordan Daily News Mysteries

