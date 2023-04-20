Tulip City Comics & Toy Fare returns to Holland Civic Center on April 23

The Tulip City Comic and Toy Fare will celebrate a homecoming as they return to the Holland Civic Center on April 23 for their annual comic-con.

The Holland Civic Center was the location where they hosted their first-ever event, and since that time the Civic Center has been remodeled. With a larger space to host vendors and creators, the Tulip City Comic and Toy Fare will be bigger than ever before.

In addition to the dozens of comic books and pop culture merchandise available for sale, there will be special events including a Pokemon Card trading session, a Magic The Gathering tournament, and raffles for kids to enter throughout the day.

There will also be a cosplay contest for kids and adults.

Tulip City Comics and Toy Fare will occur from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission is $5 for adults, and kids 12 and under get in for free.

See a complete vendor schedule and more at tulipcitycomics.com.