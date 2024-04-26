Tulip City Comics and Toy Fare returns to Holland Civic Center on April 28

Fans of toys and comics will need to drive out to Holland for the Tulip City Comics and Toyfare on Sunday, April 28.

The event will feature dozens of artists and vendors, a concession stand, and so much more. Cosplay is highly encouraged, plus, Wimee the Robot will be making a special appearance.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Holland Civic Center.

Admission is $5 for adults, and kids 12 and under get in for free.

To see a complete event schedule and vendor lineup, visit tulipcitycomics.com.