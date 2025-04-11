Tulip City Comics and Toy Fair this weekend

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The 7th annual Tulip City Comics and Toy Fair is returning to Holland on April 13th at the Holland Civic Center. The family-friendly, one-day event will feature artists, cosplayers, panels, and vendors from across the state.

Wimee from PBS' "Wimee's Words" will be attending for the first time this year. The first 50 kids that attend the event will be entered to win a Wimee book and plush!

Event co-founder Matthew Rodriguez will also be releasing copies of his Kickstarter campaign, Defenders of Eden, available to purchase at the event.

The event runs from 10 A.M. - 5 P.M. Admission is $5 for adults, with kids 12 and under free.

To see the complete schedule of events and vendors, visittulipcitycomics.com.

