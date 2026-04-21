Tulip City Comics and Toy Fair returning for one day only

Holland is preparing for the ninth annual Tulip City Comics and Toy Fair, an event returning to the Holland Civic Center this Sunday, April 26 from 10 A.M. to 5 P.M.

A more relaxing take on traditional comic conventions, the event will feature a vendor hall with modern and vintage toys, including action figures, Legos, and trading cards. Local artists will show off their creations in an artist's alley, and a Magic the Gathering trading and Pokemon Trading Card Game trading session will be in the Civic Center's upper level.

New this year, a panel called "Roll 4 Hero" will be held, featuring YouTube creators Fish Lee and Uncle E. The panel is open to creatives of all ages, where hero and villain character creations will be discussed - be sure to bring paper and a pencil!

The Civic Center will also feature concessions and lunch options, and guests are able to leave the premises and return if they wish.

Admission is $5 for adults and children 13 and older. Children 12 and under receive free admission.

Event founder Curt Armstrong and vendor and volunteer Luke Kulikamp visited the Morning Mix (with an array of Lego models!) to share more about the event.

Visit tulipcitycomics.com for more information.

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