Tulip City Brewstillery puts Holland in a glass

While attending Tulip Time this year, don't miss out on the fun and refreshments at Tulip City Brewstillery. This local watering hole handcrafts all of their beer, wine, and spirits. But that's just the start. Each brew or drink has a story behind it explaining the beverages' names. Patrons can try a Hop College IPA or a signature Tuliptini to name a couple.

Plus, there's an entire game room with billiards, darts, foosball and more.

Learn more about this favorite watering hole and about the fun happening at Tulip Time. And don't forget to check out www.tuliptime.com for a full schedule of events, parades, and more. Tulip Time 2023 runs from May 6-14.

