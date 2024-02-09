Try your hand at an Olympic sport during the Michigan Winter Try-Athlon

Get off the couch and feel like a professional athlete on Super Bowl Sunday during the Michigan Winter Try-Athlon.

The event is designed for families to try three different winter sports— ice luging, ice skating, and cross-country skiing— where no prior experience is needed. The goal of the event is to introduce entire families to try out a sport they may have only seen at the Olympics.

The Muskegon Luge and Adventure Park employees will teach families everything they need to know before setting off on the low-key triathlon.

Due to the unseasonably warm weather, the events will be modified to simulate these winter sports. The Ice luge will be moved to the wheeled luge track, ice skating will become a speedskating competition on state-of-the-art synthetic ice, and snow cross-country skiing will become an ice bike racing biathlon paired with Olympic-style air rifle shooting with time deductions from ice biking for each missed shot.

The Michigan Winter Try-Athlon will take place on February 11 at Muskegon State Park. Registration will take place from 10-11 a.m. at Muskegon Luge and Adventure Park (inside Muskegon State Park.)

Registration costs are $30 for ages 17 and under, $40 for adults, $100 for an entire family or a party of three.

Learn more at msports.org.