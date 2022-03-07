Try these healthy smoothie recipes for National Nutrition Month

Blueberries, blackberries, raspberries, and strawberries are among some of the tastiest and healthiest fruits you can eat, and they benefit adults and children of all ages. They're loaded with fiber and full of antioxidants and other important nutrients that fuel your mind and body.

March is National Nutrition Month, and Dr. Anne Dudley with Spectrum Health's Culinary Medicine Program talks more about the benefits of these delicious superfoods, and why people should always keep a stash of them in the fridge, along with a recipe or two!

Frozen Berry Smoothie

2 cups frozen berries (blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, etc.)

1 cup orange juice

1 cup low-fat yogurt, plain

1 banana, frozen

Cherry Mocha Smoothie with Avocado

2 cups coffee; brewed

3 cups Greek yogurt; plain

2 cups cherries; frozen

¼ cup cocoa powder; unsweetened

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

¼ cup honey

2 cups ice

4 each avocado

Purple Spinach Smoothie

3 cups blueberries; frozen

3 cups spinach

3 each banana; overripe, frozen

¾ cup yogurt; plain

1½ cups soy milk; unsweetened

To learn more about Spectrum Health's Culinary Medicine Program, visit spectrumhealth.org.

Sponsored by Spectrum Health.