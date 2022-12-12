Try these delicious gluten-free recipes from Corewell Health's Lifestykle & Culinary Medicine program

According to the National Institutes of Health, about 2 million people in the United States have celiac disease, a digestive and immune disorder triggered by a protein called gluten found in foods such as bread, cakes, and pasta. People with celiac disease have strict dietary constraints which can make it difficult to enjoy an evening out for dinner at a restaurant or at a friend’s house.

Dietitian Lucy Frey with Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Pediatric Gastroenterology clinic, and chef Samantha Sherman, with the Lifestyle and Culinary Medicine program at Corewell Health- the new name for Spectrum Health- show off how to make some easy, delicious gluten-free recipes.

Apple Cinnamon Baked Oatmeal Cups

Ingredients

3 cups rolled oats

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon kosher salt

1 ½ cups unsweetened soy milk

1 cup diced apple - divided

½ cup applesauce

¼ cup maple syrup

2 tablespoons ground flaxseed

2 tablespoons almond butter

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Instructions

1. Heat oven to 350 degrees. Line a 12-cup baking pan with paper liners. Spray the liners with non-stick cooking spray.

2. In a large bowl, stir together the oats, cinnamon, baking powder and salt.

3. In a medium bowl, whisk together the soy milk, ¾ cup of apple, applesauce, maple syrup, flaxseed, almond butter and vanilla. Let mixture sit for 5 minutes.

4. Pour the liquid mixture into the large bowl and stir until combined.

5. Scoop ¼ cup of the oatmeal mixture into each baking cup.

6. Top the oatmeal with the remaining apple.

7. Bake in the oven for 20 minutes. Allow them to cool for about 10 minutes before eating.

Chicken Pomegranate Quinoa Salad

Ingredients

8 ounces chicken breast, cubed

1¾ cups water

¾ cup uncooked quinoa

¾ teaspoon kosher salt, divided

¼ cup orange juice

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

2 cups chopped fresh spinach

½ cup diced apple

½ cup pomegranate seeds

¹/³ cup chopped green onions

¹/³ cup chopped fresh cilantro

¼ cup chopped fresh mint

¼ cup chopped fresh parsley

¼ cup slivered almonds, toasted

Instructions

1. Heat oven to 400 degrees.

2. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

3. Place chicken on baking sheet and bake in the oven until internal temperature of the chicken reaches 165 degrees.

4. Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, over high heat, add water and quinoa. Bring to a boil. Reduce to a simmer. Add ¼ teaspoon salt, cover and cook for 15 minutes, until quinoa is tender.

5. Transfer quinoa to a large mixing bowl and let cool for about 10 minutes. Stir periodically.

6. In a small bowl, whisk together orange juice, ½ teaspoon salt and black pepper. Set aside.

7. Add chicken and remaining ingredients to the quinoa.

8. Stir in the orange juice dressing.

To learn more about Corewell's culinary medicine program, visit SpectrumHealth.org\LifestyleMedicinePrograms.

Medical Moment is sponsored by Corewell Health.