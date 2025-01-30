Try some "cereal-ously" good ice cream for breakfast at Sweet Temptations

Admit it. You were probably already sprinkling Cinnamon Toast Crunch or Fruit Loops on your ice cream anyways, right?

Sweet Temptations invites you to don your PJs and come to Grand Haven to celebrate National Breakfast for Ice Cream Day on February 1.

We got a sneak preview of some of the amazing flavors using popular breakfast cereals, maple syrup, coffee, bacon, and more!

Sweet Temptations, located at 621 Miller Drive, Grand Landing - Grand Haven, will be open on National Ice Cream For Breakfast Day from 9 a.m. to noon. Be sure to wear PJs!

Learn more about this special event at sweet-temptations.com.