Try out a new hobby at this speed dating-style event!

Looking to try out a new skill or hobby without having to pay for week-long courses or the commitment? The Hobby Hop might be for you!

This first-of-its-kind event, organized by Steve Zaagman, brings ten new hobbies from performing arts, hands-on magic, and games for one afternoon. Participants will try ten different activities in a rotating-station style similar to speed dating, with each station hosted by a local expert. Activities include swing dance, puppetry, calligraphy, ukulele, and more.

The Hobby Hop will be held at The Lit, located at 61 Sheldon Blvd SE in Grand Rapids from 1 P.M. to 4 P.M. Participants must arrive by 1:10 to begin the activity rotation.

Tickets are $22 per person, with a registration limit to 80 participants. Interested participants can register on Eventbrite.

Steve sat down with Todd to share more about the event, which can also be RSVP'd to on Facebook.

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