Trusted Advisor: SplenDent Implant Center can fix your smile in as little as a day
Posted at 10:37 AM, Mar 16, 2021
Something as simple as our smile can boost our self-esteem. If you're someone who's been bothered by the way their teeth look for years, SplenDent can fix it in as little as one day.

Dr. Wesley with SplenDent Implant Center, explains the process of how to get a beautiful-looking smile, and to ease the anxiety of those considering dental implants.

SplenDent offers services like Teeth-In-A-Day, dental implants, full mouth reconstruction, and beyond to ensure people are satisfied with their smile.

SplenDent Implant Center is located at 4489 Byron Center Avenue Southwest in Wyoming.

To learn more about the services they provide, call (616)-512-1958 or visit splendentsmiles.com.

