Splendent Implant Center restores smiles and confidence

When people don't smile for pictures, it may not be because they're unhappy, but because they're embarrassed by the condition of their teeth. One local man can't stop smiling and gained his self-confidence thanks to the help of Splendent Implant Center.

At the age of 12, Gary Hobart was in a sporting accident where one of his front teeth was knocked out. While he was able to get the front tooth capped, the bottom three teeth were broken and were beyond repair.

The bottom teeth deteriorated over time, and eventually one of the bottom teeth fell out, leaving a huge gap in his smile. Looking at that gap was the final straw, and pushed him to see the experts at Splendent Implant Center.

After a consultation with Dr. Wes and a discussion about implants, a date was set to fix his smile. Now, Gary is living life with a full set of teeth and confidence.

