Grand Pearl Spa offers optimal laser hair removal treatments

No matter how you identify, everyone has unwanted hair somewhere on their body. Unwanted hair can really affect one's self-esteem, but an extremely popular option to get rid of it is laser hair removal.

Grand Pearl Spa, a division of Plastic Surgery Associates, offers treatments to remove unwanted hair from all parts of the body thanks to the non-invasive LightSheer® DUET. Dr. Deanna Huizenga of Plastic Surgery Associates, explains who the procedure works.

The LightSheer® DUET laser uses state-of-the-art diode lasers with vacuum-assisted technology to remove hair with greater speed and comfort than other methods. Pulses of light safely penetrate the skin getting rid of hair follicles without the need for anesthesia or pain medication. There's no recovery time, and patients can return to work the same day and resume all regular activities.

The system also allows customized treatments according to the color, texture, and location of the unwanted hair. The number of treatments required depends upon the hair color and the area being targeted. Because hair grows in cycles, several treatments are needed for optimal results. Each session lasts 10 to 30 minutes.

Grand Pearl Spa is located in the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel in downtown Grand Rapids.

