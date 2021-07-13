Forest View Hospital searching for passionate people to be part of their team

At Forest View Hospital, changing lives and transforming the delivery of healthcare is what they're all about. For those who have a desire to do the same, Forest View is searching for workers to become part of their passionate team.

Forest View Hospital is looking to add new staff to its team of dedicated employees. Open positions include Mental Health Technicians, Nurses (both RNs and LPNs), Intake staff, and Case Manager/Social Workers.

Forest View has lots of reasons to join their team including sign-on bonuses, student loan repayment, and new, higher pay ranges

Amber Christensen, a registered nurse from Forest View, explains what it's like day-to-day working at their facility, and why others should consider becoming part of their team.

For more information, reach out to the Forest View Hospital recruiter at 616-500-4581 or visit forestviewhospital.com.

This segment is a paid partnership with Forest View Hospital.