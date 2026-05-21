Triumph Over Tremors pickleball tournament series coming to Grand Rapids

The Be Still Foundation is a nonprofit organization that brings hope, healing, and triumph for those suffering with tremor disorders such as Parkinson's disease. The organization's "Triumph Over Tremors" series provides awareness, education, and resources for patients to not only receive the care they deserve, but to have them resume daily activities.

In support of raising money for patients to get essential treatment options such as MRI-guided focused ultrasound from Corewell Health, the Triumph Over Tremors Pickleball Tournament series will take place at the Ace Pickleball Club, located at 3681 B 28th St SE in Grand Rapids on Saturday, May 30.

The tournament is an all-day event, where participants can partake in open play and free lessons beginning at 8:30 A.M., followed by an exhibition at 11 A.M. The formal tournament will begin at 12 P.M. Participants of all ages and pickleball skill levels are invited to participate, and members of the community are invited to spectate.

Registration is $85 for participants and $35 for spectators with a free buffet included.

Imaging Manager Regan Doele sat down with Todd to talk about the event.

Visit bestill.foundation/triumph-over-tremors for more information and to register for the event.

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