Trino the magician returns in 2023 to "Amaze & Amuse" audiences at Wealthy Theatre

Once all the holiday magic has come and gone, there's still some magic to be had at Wealthy Theatre. Trino, Grand Rapids' local magician is kicking off the new year in a magical way with a lineup of shows every month in 2023.

Amaze & Amuse will take place on the following dates with featured guests at each show:

Comedy Hypnotist and Magician Chuck King

January 20 at 7 p.m.

Comedy Magician "Just Joe" Chasney

February 11 at 7 p.m.

Comedy Magician Jasen Magic

March 25 at 7 p.m.

To purchase tickets to these shows or to learn more, visit wealthytheatre.org

Learn more about Trino at trinomagic.com.