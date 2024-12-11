Trinity Health's New Vision Program provides safe way to help people manage withdrawal symptoms and detoxify

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Those under the power of drug and alcohol addiction have a crucial first step towards recovery with Trinity Health's New Vision program, designed to help people safely manage withdrawal symptoms and detoxify.

Ryan Westerhouse, New Vision Administrator at Trinity Health Grand Haven, explains how the program works and who qualifies.

The New Vision program at Trinity Health Grand Haven helps individuals safely withdraw from substances like alcohol, opiates, benzodiazepines, and other drugs. The program is intended for adults who are physically dependent on these substances and are seeking help to begin their recovery journey.

Medical stabilization is the first and crucial step in treating substance use disorders. It involves managing withdrawal symptoms safely and comfortably, reducing the risk of complications. The goal is to stabilize patients during the withdrawal process, both physically and mentally, to prepare them for further treatment.

Features of the new Vision Program include:

· 24/7 Medical Supervision: The program is staffed by a multidisciplinary team, including physicians, nurses, and counselors, who provide round-the-clock care.

· Individualized Care: Each patient receives a personalized treatment plan based on their specific needs, including medical history, substance use, and co-occurring conditions.

· Safe Environment: The program provides a controlled, hospital-based setting that ensures patient safety during the withdrawal process.

Typically, the New Vision program at Trinity Health Grand Haven lasts 3 to 5 days, depending on the patient's needs and the substance they are withdrawing from. Before discharge, patients receive a comprehensive aftercare plan, which may include referrals to inpatient or outpatient treatment, counseling, and support groups to continue their recovery.

The program reduces complications, creates comfort for the patients to stick with their treatment, has a team that offers medical care and emotional support and is available to a wide range of patients.

Patients can self-refer or be referred by a doctor but must be actively withdrawing from substances to qualify.

Most insurance plans cover the medical stabilization program.

For a free, confidential assessment call 616-358-4877. Learn more at TrinityHealthMichigan.org/NewVision.

