Trinity Health uses new technology to treat diabetes

Those living with diabetes know that the experience today is vastly different than it was just ten years ago. New health and lifestyle information along with cutting edge technology has improved the lives of those with the disease.

Dr. Cyprian Gardine of Trinity Health stopped by FOX17 to discuss the latest in detection and treatment options. You can get more info on the Trinity Health Medical Group, Diabetes and Endocrinology website.

