Trinity Health offers Structural Heart Program, helping patients live longer, healthier lives

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

February is Heart Month, and Trinity Health is taking this opportunity to highlight how advanced procedures are helping patients live longer healthier lives.

Dr. Noah Thormeier, an interventional cardiologist with Trinity Health, discusses their structural heart program at Trinity Health Muskegon.

Structural heart disease refers to abnormalities in the heart's valves, walls, or chambers that impact blood flow. Unlike other heart conditions, such as coronary artery disease, which focuses on blood vessel blockages, structural heart disease involves physical defects or malfunctions in the heart's internal structure.

Trinity Health's Structural Heart Program offers advanced procedures like TAVR, a minimally invasive procedure to replace a damaged aortic valve, MitraClip, which helps repair a leaky mitral valve, and WATCHMAN, a device that reduces the risk of stroke in patients with atrial fibrillation.

These procedures provide patients with access to heart-saving treatments that were previously unavailable. In addition, the procedures typically offer quicker recovery times, fewer complications, and often avoid the need for open-heart surgery.

Candidates for these procedures are typically patients with severe heart valve conditions who may not be suitable for traditional open-heart surgery. Patients should schedule a consultation with a cardiologist who can assess their symptoms, medical history, and overall health. They can start that conversation with their primary care provider.

Maintaining a healthy lifestyle with regular exercise, a balanced diet, and routine screenings can help prevent heart disease. Early detection through regular check-ups, particularly if you have a family history or risk factors, is key to catching structural heart issues before they become severe.

Heart health awareness during Heart Month is crucial for educating the public on the importance of early detection and prevention. By raising awareness, we empower individuals to take action in managing their heart health, seeking appropriate care, and making heart-healthy lifestyle choices.

The Cardiovascular Network is a collaboration between Trinity Health and University of Michigan Health – West. The Network provides access to a comprehensive range of heart and vascular services, including advanced treatments and multidisciplinary care teams, enhancing the quality of care and support available to patients and the community.

To learn more about the structural heart program, visit TrinityHealthMichigan.org/StructuralHeart.

