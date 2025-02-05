Trinity Health offers personalized and effective Outpatient Rehabilitation programs to patients

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Trinity Health Muskegon offers personalized care for those in need of outpatient rehabilitation services, helping individuals move through life at their highest level of independence.

Jaclyn Kane, Director of Rehabilitation at Trinity Health Muskegon, sat down with Michelle Dunaway to discuss what makes Trinity Health's approach to outpatient rehab effective to patients and how it benefits them.

The Trinity Health team works with a wide range of conditions, including cancer recovery, chronic pain, headaches, joint stiffness, neurological conditions, orthopedic issues, pelvic dysfunction, and spine conditions.

They offer personalized care to help you regain mobility, offering specialized services such as:

· Balance training

· LSVT BIG® for Parkinson’s patients

· Lymphedema therapy

· Orthopedic rehabilitation

· Pediatric rehabilitation

· Pelvic floor therapy

· Special needs car seat evaluation program

During a patient's first visit, they’ll conduct a thorough evaluation to assess your movement, muscle strength, and readiness for physical activity. Then they’ll design a personalized plan that includes exercises, stretching, manual therapy, and education on posture and form.

Trinity Health collaborates closely with your doctors and specialists to create a personalized treatment plan. This plan may include exercises, stretching, manual therapy, and modalities like heat, cold, or electrical stimulation.

A physician referral is often necessary, especially for neuro rehab. If you don’t have a physician, a Trinity Health doctor can help get started with your care.

To get started with outpatient therapy services, visit TrinityMI.org/Rehab.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok