Trinity Health chefs share delicious Thanksgiving recipes you can make without sacrificing nutrition

For many, the Thanksgiving holiday is synonymous with the three F's: food, football, and family. Most often, the food is the star of the show, and it's possible to eat delicious dishes that won't derail a healthy eating plan.

Chef Bryan Nader and Dr. Matt Biersack from Trinity Health share some delicious and nutritious recipe options you can serve at your Thanksgiving gathering.

Sweet Potatoes with Apple Butter

4 pounds sweet potatoes

6 tablespoons unsalted butter (at room temperature)

½ cup apple butter

Salt



Directions

1. Preheat the oven to 350°. Pierce the sweet potatoes all over with a fork and place them on a large-rimmed baking sheet. Bake for 1 1/2 hours, or until very tender.

2. Peel the sweet potatoes and transfer to a large bowl. Mash with a potato masher until creamy, then mash in the butter and apple butter. Season with salt and serve.

Roasted Carrots and Parsnips

3 1/2 pounds parsnips and multicolored carrots, peeled and quartered lengthwise if large

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

Pinch of sugar

Salt and freshly ground pepper

Preparation

Preheat the oven to 425°. On a large, rimmed baking sheet, toss the carrots and parsnips with the butter, oil and sugar. Spread the vegetables in a single layer and season with salt and pepper. Roast the carrots and parsnips for about 35 minutes, or until tender. Serve hot or warm.

Brussels Sprouts

1 pint brussels sprouts (about a pound)

4 to 6 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, to coat the bottom of the pan

5 cloves garlic, peeled

Salt and pepper to taste



Preparation

1. Heat oven to 400 degrees. Trim the bottom of the brussels sprouts, and slice each in half top to bottom. Heat oil in a cast-iron pan over medium-high heat until it shimmers; put sprouts cut side down in one layer in the pan. Put in garlic, and sprinkle with salt and pepper.

2. Cook, undisturbed, until sprouts begin to brown on the bottom, and transfer to oven. Roast, shaking the pan every 5 minutes, until sprouts are quite brown and tender, about 10 to 20 minutes.

3. Taste and add more salt and pepper if necessary. Stir in balsamic vinegar and serve hot or warm.

Roasted Acorn Squash

2lbs acorn squash, halved, seeded sliced into 1-inch half rings

5 Tbsp butter

1/3 cup orange juice

1/3 cup white wine vinegar

1/3 cup chopped pistachio

2 Tbsp. chopped flat-leaf parsley

Preparation

1. Heat oven to 475 with rack in middle oven.

2. Line a rimmed baking tray with parchment. Place squash into a bowl and melt the butter in a small saucepan.

3. Drizzle 1 Tbsp. of the butter over the squash, season with salt, lay out on the sheet tray and bake for 25 minutes or until squash is golden and tender.

4. Heat butter over medium heat until it begins to brown, add in orange juice and vinegar, reduce mixture by half.

5. Remove squash from oven, place onto a platter, drizzle with browned butter mixture and garnish with pistachios and parsley.

Green Bean Casserole

For the Topping

2 medium onions, thinly sliced

¼ cup all-purpose flour

2 Tbsp panko

1 tsp kosher salt

For the Beans and Sauce

1 Tbsp kosher salt

1 lb fresh green beans rinsed, trimmed, and halved

2 Tbsp unsalted butter

12 oz button mushrooms

1 tsp kosher salt

½ tsp black pepper

2 clove garlic minced

½ tsp nutmeg freshly ground

2 Tbsp all-purpose flour

1 cup evaporate milk

1 cup low-sodium vegetable broth

Preparation

1. Heat the oven to 475F.

2. Make the topping: Combine the onions, flour, panko, and salt in a large bowl and toss to combine. Coat a half-sheet pan with nonstick cooking spray and evenly spread the onions in the pan.

3. Bake on the middle rack of the oven until golden brown, approximately 30 minutes, tossing the onions 2- or 3 times during cooking. Set aside until ready to use. Turn the oven temperature down to 400F.

4. While the onions are cooking, make the beans and sauce: Bring 1-gallon water and 2 tablespoons salt to a boil in an 8-quart saucepan. Add the beans and blanch for 5 minutes. Drain in a colander and immediately plunge the beans into a large bowl of ice water to stop the cooking. Drain and set aside.

5. Melt the butter in a 12-inch cast-iron skillet set over medium-high heat. Add the mushrooms, salt, and pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, until the mushrooms begin to release some of their liquid, 4 to 5 minutes. Add the nutmeg and garlic and cook for 1 to 2 minutes. Sprinkle the flour over the mixture and stir to combine. Cook for 1 minute.

6. Add the broth and simmer for 1 minute. Decrease the heat to medium-low and add the milk.

7. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the mixture thickens, 6 to 8 minutes.

8. Remove from the heat and stir in one-quarter of the onions and all of the beans. Top with the remaining onions. Bake until bubbly, approximately 15 minutes. Serve immediately.

