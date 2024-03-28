Watch Now
Morning Mix

Actions

Triangle Associates Inc. provides children with opportunities to learn and grow

Posted at 11:34 AM, Mar 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-28 11:34:46-04

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of FOX 17.

Triangle Associates Inc. is a huge sponsor and supporter of Fox 17's "If You Give a Child a Book" campaign. They share the station's mission and hope of getting as many books to young children in the Grand Rapids Public School District as possible. The campaign runs through this school year, ending in June 2024, so there is still time for individuals and businesses to contribute.

Triangle Associates is more than a construction company, their team is committed to serving and investing the children in West Michigan, giving them opportunities to learn and grow. A couple of employees joined the Fox 17 Morning Mix to share the work they're doing in the Grand Rapids community.

Discover the other work Triangle is involved in by visiting triangle-inc.com.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book