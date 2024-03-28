Triangle Associates Inc. provides children with opportunities to learn and grow

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of FOX 17.

Triangle Associates Inc. is a huge sponsor and supporter of Fox 17's "If You Give a Child a Book" campaign. They share the station's mission and hope of getting as many books to young children in the Grand Rapids Public School District as possible. The campaign runs through this school year, ending in June 2024, so there is still time for individuals and businesses to contribute.

Triangle Associates is more than a construction company, their team is committed to serving and investing the children in West Michigan, giving them opportunities to learn and grow. A couple of employees joined the Fox 17 Morning Mix to share the work they're doing in the Grand Rapids community.

