Triangle Associates Inc. gives back to the community, encourages kids to learn

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of FOX 17.

Fox 17's "If You Give a Child a Book" campaign has come to a close, and thanks to the title sponsor, Triangle Associates, many children in the Grand Rapids Public School District went home with a handful of free books.

Triangle Associates is more than a construction company, their team is committed to serving and investing the children in West Michigan, giving them opportunities to learn and grow.

Discover the other work Triangle is involved in by visiting triangle-inc.com.