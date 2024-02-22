Triangle Associates Inc. educates students about futures in the skilled trades

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of FOX 17.

College isn't for everyone, and it shouldn't be. Going into debt for a degree that doesn't interest people, or won't lead to a job or career, isn't helping anyone. Skilled trades are a great alternative for those who want to work with their hands and fulfill a desperate community need.

Triangle Associates is more than a construction company, their team is committed to serving and investing the children in West Michigan, giving them opportunities to learn and grow. They build a lot of schools, and a priority for the company is educating students about futures in the skilled trades.

The construction company joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix to share the work they're doing not only on construction sites but in the communities and people they serve.

Discover the other work Triangle is involved in by visiting triangle-inc.com.