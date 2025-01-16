Triangle Associates Inc. continues support and push for children's literacy

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of FOX 17.

Triangle Associates Inc. continues to be a huge sponsor and supporter of Fox 17's "If You Give a Child a Book" campaign. They share the station's mission and hope of getting as many books to young children in the Grand Rapids Public School District as possible.

Triangle Associates is more than a construction company, their team is committed to serving and investing the children in West Michigan, giving them opportunities to learn and grow.

That's more than simple lip service. Bri and other members of the Triangle Construction team were recently at one of the book fairs to lend a hand.

Discover the other work Triangle is involved in by visiting triangle-inc.com.