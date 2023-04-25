Treetops Resort getting ready to host Grill on the Hill on May 6

There's nothing better than firing up the grill and cooking a meal in the great outdoors, especially during those long summer nights. Enjoy some barbeque during a fun weekend up north at Treetops Resort's Grill on the Hill.

Along with an entry, tickets will include:



Viewing live cooking of the BBQ by competitors

12 tasting tickets

1 vote in the People's Choice Award

Access to vendor booths featuring items such as grilling equipment and accessories, specialty spices and sauces, local arts and crafts

Live music by country band Taylor Tucky

Wagon Rides

Petting Zoo

Pony Rides

Photo Booth

Treetops Resort's Grill on the Hill will take place on May 6. Tickets are $35 per adult, $25 for ages 11-20, and kids 11 and under get in for free.

To register and learn more, visit treetops.com or call 888-TREETOPS.