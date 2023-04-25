Treetops Resort getting ready to host Grill on the Hill on May 6

There's nothing better than firing up the grill and cooking a meal in the great outdoors, especially during those long summer nights. Enjoy some barbeque during a fun weekend up north at Treetops Resort's Grill on the Hill.
Along with an entry, tickets will include:
- Viewing live cooking of the BBQ by competitors
- 12 tasting tickets
- 1 vote in the People's Choice Award
- Access to vendor booths featuring items such as grilling equipment and accessories, specialty spices and sauces, local arts and crafts
- Live music by country band Taylor Tucky
- Wagon Rides
- Petting Zoo
- Pony Rides
- Photo Booth
Treetops Resort's Grill on the Hill will take place on May 6. Tickets are $35 per adult, $25 for ages 11-20, and kids 11 and under get in for free.
To register and learn more, visit treetops.com or call 888-TREETOPS.