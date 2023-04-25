Watch Now
Treetops Resort getting ready to host Grill on the Hill on May 6

Posted at 1:03 PM, Apr 25, 2023
There's nothing better than firing up the grill and cooking a meal in the great outdoors, especially during those long summer nights. Enjoy some barbeque during a fun weekend up north at Treetops Resort's Grill on the Hill.

Along with an entry, tickets will include:

  • Viewing live cooking of the BBQ by competitors
  • 12 tasting tickets
  • 1 vote in the People's Choice Award
  • Access to vendor booths featuring items such as grilling equipment and accessories, specialty spices and sauces, local arts and crafts
  • Live music by country band Taylor Tucky
  • Wagon Rides
  • Petting Zoo
  • Pony Rides
  • Photo Booth

Treetops Resort's Grill on the Hill will take place on May 6. Tickets are $35 per adult, $25 for ages 11-20, and kids 11 and under get in for free.
To register and learn more, visit treetops.com or call 888-TREETOPS.

