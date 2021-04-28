Watch
Treat yourself to a handmade gift from local makers at May at the Marketplace

May at the Marketplace features local makers selling handmade gifts
Posted at 10:57 AM, Apr 28, 2021
Shop local and shop small by purchasing a unique and handmade gift for yourself or a loved one at the May At The Marketplace Pop Up at Studio Park.

May at the Marketplace Pop Up shops will feature the full product line of different makers each week. Some of the featured artists include Confident Girls, Inc, Lisa Javery Designs, DTWG, and Hustle Pray Eat.

Makers will be showcasing artwork, jewelry, clothing, and more.

The first event will kick off on May 1 from 12-5 p.m. with a Mother’s Day-focused shopping experience. Then May at the Marketplace will take place May 6,15, and 29.

The Marketplace at Studio Park exists to create opportunities and remove barriers for women and minority-owned businesses, equipping them to have a presence in Downtown Grand Rapids and scale their business.

To learn more, follow the event on Facebook.

