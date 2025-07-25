Traverse City food and wine festival returns next month

The Traverse City region will once again host the Food & Wine Festival, showcasing agriculture, craft, and creativity across multiple days. This year's festival runs from August 20 through 24 across Traverse City and the Third Coast wine region.

Over 100 local wines and craft beverages will be available, with the Grand Tasting happening on August 23 - featuring a plentiful bounty of local wines and craft beverages. Award-winning chefs and authors will be included in the guest lineup, sharing their culinary expertise.

Ticket prices vary for each event and attendees must be 21+ to attend tasting opportunities.

