Travel back in time & join The Fallasburg Village Celebration on July 30

Join the Fallasburg Village Celebration on July 30
Posted at 10:39 AM, Jul 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-27 10:39:57-04

Take a step back in time to see covered bridges, one-room schoolhouses, and more in the Village of Fallasburg. They're celebrating the history of their town, and everyone is invited to take part and join in on old-time traditions at their celebration on July 30.

From noon to 8 p.m., the Historic Fallasburg Village will be hosting old-fashioned family games—3-legged race, sack race, water balloon toss, boardwalk, hoop rolling— a scavenger hunt, and will have all their historic building open for tours and demonstrations.

They will also sell food, in cash only.

The main attraction will be the following performers on the main stage, so bring a lawn chair, a picnic, and enjoy the following music performances by:

12:30 PM – Eli Roe
2:00 PM – Bruce Matthews
3:30 PM – Rin Tarsy Duo
5:00 PM – Hawks and Owls
6:00 PM – Awards and Recognition
6:30 PM – Easy Idle String Band
7:00 PM – Community Square Dance with Easy Idle String Band

The main meeting place for the event will be located at 14029 Covered Bridge Road NE in Lowell.

For more information, visit fallasburg.org.

