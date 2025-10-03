Trash or Transform? 2025 Fall Recycling Guide is out from the Kent County DPW

The Kent County Department of Public Works (DPW) is asking residents use its 2025 Fall Recycling Guide as a critical tool in meeting an aggressive environmental goal: reducing landfill waste by 90 percent by 2030. This commitment is vital, especially when considering the sheer volume of valuable materials the county throws away. According to DPW estimates, over a million dollars worth of aluminum from cans is lost to the landfill every single year.

The Fall Recycling Guide is designed to simplify things, especially as seasonal celebrations bring a unique mix of temporary items into the home. Whether it is apple cider jugs and paper coffee cups, aluminum pie tins, or the rigid plastic clamshells used for caramel dips and candy apples, the guide clearly outlines what belongs in the curbside bin, ensuring these materials are captured and successfully funneled to downstream processors to be manufactured into new products.

Beyond recyclables, the guide provides clear direction on items that should never be tossed in the trash or recycling cart, but can still be kept out of the landfill. This includes textiles like outgrown sweaters, coats, and Halloween costumes, which should be donated to a coat drive or thrift store rather than gumming up machinery at the recycling center.

It also details the proper (and often free) disposal options for everything from garage clean-out items like old gasoline and pool chemicals, which can be taken to a SafeChem location, to scrap metal and yard waste, which have separate designated drop-off sites to protect the environment and workers. By focusing on education and awareness, the DPW empowers residents to make the small behavioral changes that collectively drive the entire county closer to its vision of a healthy, vibrant, and sustainable community. Residents are encouraged to check out the 2025 Fall Recycling Guide and the full waste directory online at reimaginetrash.org.