For the second year, the Holland Civic Center is being taken over by kids of all ages at the Toy Haven Toy Show on October 14.

The show will feature dozens of vendors showcasing a variety of objects including comics, artists, card vendors, and more.

Toy Haven will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission costs $5 for adults, and kids under 11 get in for free.