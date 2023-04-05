"Toxic: A Black Woman's Story" Film Screening and Community Discussion taking place on April 11

According to recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports, black women are three to four times more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes than white women.

Dr. Rhae Ann Booker from the University of Michigan Health-West stresses the importance of addressing social determinants of health to improve the outcomes of black women. The community can learn more about this health issue and be part of the discussion at an upcoming film screening of the 2019 film Toxic: A Black Woman's Story.

Toxic: A Black Woman’s Story explores some of the factors that impact many Black women’s experiences during pregnancy and seeks to raise consciousness about structural racism and the factors that impact infant mortality by shedding light on the faces of parents who deal with infant loss.

The screening will take place at Celebration Cinema South on April 11 from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Learn more by visiting uofmhealthwest.org/events.