Tour de Zoo brings cycling, animals, and community fun to Binder Park Zoo

Tour de Zoo is Binder Park Zoo's annual cycling event, inviting members of the public to pedal through the zoo while celebrating the conservation efforts and outreach the zoo provides. This year's Tour de Zoo will be held Friday, August 14 from 5 to 9 P.M.

The family-friendly event encourages guests to dress in costume or decorate their bikes as their favorite animal. Those who decorate their bikes or dress up will also be entered to win a family four-pack admission or zoo membership!

New Belgium Brewing will be hosting hydration stations throughout the course that include alcohol and non-alcoholic options. Participants will also receive a swag bag and enjoy one free New Belgium beverage or one non-alcoholic option.

The event afterparty will feature games and raffles as well as live entertainment.

Registration is $50 per participant until August 8, then increase to $60. Younger participants may not ride bicycles with training wheels, although strider bikes are allowed.

Binder Park Zoo marketing manager Allie Stoddard visited the Morning Mix to talk about the event.

Visit binderparkzoo.org/tour-de-zoo for more information and to register.

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