Total Joint Replacement Surgery: What you need to know

Lots of people complain about a painful knee, hip or shoulder. But if your pain is severe and is affecting the quality of your life, you may find relief through a joint replacement.

Corewell Health West, formerly Spectrum Health, has a long history of excellence in helping patients with joint pain improve their mobility and get back to living their best life. Dr. Bryan Kamps from Corewell Health Pennock Hospital in Hastings talks about the latest in joint replacement surgery.

Total joint replacement surgery is the last line of treatment for patients when less invasive options have failed to heal the problem area. For patients who go through total joint replacement, 95 percent of patients report high or very high satisfaction with the results.

