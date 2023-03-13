Total Health Chiropractic's DRX program helped Mindy live life without back pain

When a person struggles with chronic neck or back pain, it can be difficult- if not impossible- to perform daily tasks. Even when searching for a solution, prescribed medications, injections, or surgeries can temporarily relieve the pain, but don't truly fix the underlying issue. For those seeking a solution that heals their pain, Total Health Chiropractic offers a non-surgical, non-invasive approach to healing so people can get back to loving life again.

According to Dr. Miller of Total Health Chiropractic, many of their patients who seek help struggle with a condition called degenerative disc disease, a disease where the pads and spaces in the spine dry out and start to sit down. When that happens, the discs pinch the nerves, causing a lot of pain.

With DRX 9000, a special piece of equipment used to heal chronic pain offered by Total Health Chiropractic, Dr. Miller and his team can gently pull the bones in the spine, allowing moisture and nutrients back into the discs and creating space for the nerves. DRX 9000 terapy can help relieve the following conditions:

Back Pain

Neck Pain

Sciatica

Herniated and/or Bulging Discs

Degenerative Disc Disease

Spinal Stenosis

Failed Neck or Back Surgery

For example, Mindy is a traveling hospice nurse, which requires long trip sin the car. The drives were getting more difficult due to her chronic back pain, plus outside of work she could barely bend over or do daily activities.

When Mindy came in to Total Health Chiropractic, she received xrays and an MRI. They found that Mindy had severely degenerated discs in her lower back; she had three vaulting discs, and five that were almost completely degenerated. and thought she was a great candidate for the DRX therapy.

Now, after receiving treatment from the DRX 9000, she's fully functional to do her job again without taking frequent breaks between her tasks. She's also able to enjoy her life again without worrying about pain; she can play with her grandkids, do activities with her family, and even work on a remodeling project at home she was struggling with before seeking treatment.

